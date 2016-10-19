Perspectives of electrical power cooperation in South Caucasus discussed

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the 7th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development continued its work in three different panels.

Report informs, one of groups was discussing energy efficiency topic.

The working group had talks on promotion of energy efficiency in Azerbaijan and other countries. Political reforms for renewable energy investments, calls and perspectives for cooperation in electrical power field in South Caucasus and Central Asia were other topics.

Representatives of Eurasian Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations, as well as Ministry of Energy and State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources participated in the event.