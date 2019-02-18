Great Britain looks forward to developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sources

Baku. 18 Febraury. REPORT.AZ / British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, who is on a visit to Baku, has held a meeting with Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Report informs citing the press service of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

"The UK is proud of its position as the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan and is looking forward to developing bilateral cooperation in other sectors, including renewable energy" the Embassy said.

Notably, Emma Nicholson arrived in Baku to participate in the meeting of Ministers within the Framework of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor.