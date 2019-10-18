Parviz Shahbazov: “Electricity consumption grew 26% in past ten years”

The number of power stations reached 60 by launching 19 new plants with the total capacity of 1,973.5 MW during the past ten years, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in his article, Report informs.

According to him, the total capacity of 11 thermal power plants, 8 module-type power plants, 22 hydro power plants, 11 solar power plants, 6 wind power stations and 2 biomass power stations is 7,546 MW: "Currently, 212 substations with total capacity of 23,436 MW (110-500 kv for each) operate in the country."

Electricity production increased by 18% during past ten years. Compared to a year earlier, the electricity production grew by 4.9% to 19.6 billion kWh in the nine months of 2019. Renewable energy production increased by 40% in the reporting period. In comparison to 2018, the electricity production is forecasted to increase by 3.6% in 2019, 8 and 10% respectively in 2020 and 2021.

According to the minister, analysis of domestic demand for electricity shows that the consumption has grown by 26% in the past ten years: "In January-September 2019, the electricity consumption rose by 3.7% to 16.3 billion kWh. This figure is expected to reach 25-28 billion kWh in 2025."

"This demand is planned to be met by Shimal-2 power plant with the capacity of 400 MW, rehabilitation of module type and hydro power plants, as well as module type power plant with the capacity of 385 MW, which will be constructed in Gobu in 2020-2021. Remaining part of the demand is planned to be met by new power plants and renewable energy sources in the next decade," he said.

Shahbazov says that works carried out to ensure energy security of the country have strengthened Azerbaijan’s position as an energy exporter: "Azerbaijan’s role as an exporter and transit country on electricity cooperation with Russia, Georgia, Turkey and Iran has extended. Import of electricity for domestic consumption was 131 million kWh in 2018, while it was 1.8 billion kWh in 2006. Export increased by 78% to 1.4 billion kWh. In the nine months of 2019, 111.5 million kWh of electricity was imported, 1.1 billion kWh was exported. Export indicator was 42% higher than 2018. Export to Georgia made up 859 million kWh, to Russia – 120.7 million kWh, to Turkey - 56.5 million kWh, to Iran – 28.7 million kWh. Import from Russia was 74.8 million kWh, from Iran – 27.4 million kWh, from Georgia – 9.3 million kWh."

"Technical opportunities to improve energy exchange and export opportunities were created by launching of 500 kv-Samukh-Gardabani line, as a part of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, in 2013, 500/400/220 kv-Akhaltsikhe substation, which is implemented by Georgia within Black Sea Power Transmission Network, and 400 kv-electric lines. Currently, the 330 kv-Agstafa-Gardabani line is being reconstructed in order to increase the technical opportunity," the article said.