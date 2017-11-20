Operating costs on BTC increased by 16% this year

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2017, BTC spent $ 120 million on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline project.

Report informs referring to the report of BP-Azerbaijan, approximately $101 million in operating expenditure and about $19 million in capital expenditure.

During the first 9 months of this year, BTC's operating expenses increased by 16% compared to the same period of the previous year, the volume of capital expenditures decreased by 54%.

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of September 2017 it carried a total of about 2.8 billion barrels (morethan 374 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 3,674 tankers and sent to world markets.

During the first three quarters of 2017, BTC exported around 193 million barrels (about 26 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 249 tankers at Ceyhan.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30,10%), "AzBTC" (25,00%), "Chevron" (8,90%), "Statoil" (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), "Eni" (5,00%), "Total" (5,00%), "Itochu" (3,40%), "Inpex" (2,50%), CIECO (2,50%) və "ONGC (BTC) Ltd." (2,36%)