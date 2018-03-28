 Top
    Close photo mode

    OPEC seeks long-term cooperation with Russia

    10 to 20-year deal between the two would be unprecedented

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC is seeking “very long-term” cooperation with other crude exporters including Russia.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday.

    Russia, the world’s biggest oil producer, has worked with the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in previous oil gluts to rein in supplies and push up prices, but a 10 to 20-year deal between the two would be unprecedented.

    According to Saudi Crown Prince, there is such an agreement, but its details have not yet been worked out.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi