    OPEC Secretary General: Azerbaijan plays important role in oil cutting deal

    Mohammad Barkindo thanked the Azerbaijani leadership

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plays an important role in oil production cut deal had reached by the OPEC members and non-member countries in order to stabilize oil market.

    Report informs, the OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said today in Baku.

    "We had very productive meetings in Baku. We met with President Ilham Aliyev and Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov. We thank Azerbaijan for joining agreement to stabilize market and complying with its obligations”, he said.

