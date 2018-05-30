OPEC Secretary General: Azerbaijan influences energy landscape with its important role

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has influenced energy landscape with its important role ".

Report informs, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said at the 25th Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference held in Baku.

The Secretary-General recalled his visit to Baku in March and spoke about the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan. "Expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan was also discussed".

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is the cradle of oil production and spoke about the importance of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli bloc fields, and Shah Deniz field: Shah Deniz 2 is one of the largest energy projects. It will contribute both to the oil sector of the country, as well as to the world. The Southern Gas Corridor will change the energy map ".

Noting the cooperation in OPEC+ format, the Secretary General also called producer countries to join the format: "The contribution of the OPEC member and non-member countries to the global economy is undeniable".