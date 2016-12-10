 Top
    OPEC members and non-OPEC countries agree to cut oil production

    The decision was taken at a meeting at the headquarters of OPEC in Vienna

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC and non-OPEC countries n Vienna in the course of negotiations agreed to reduce oil production.

    Report informs referring to the Interfax, Bloomberg said citing the sources.

    Countries outside the oil cartel agreed to cut oil production by more than 600,000 barrels per day.

    The meeting was also attended by delegation from Azerbaijan.

    As reported, on November 30, OPEC agreed to reduce oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2017, provided that the country's non-OPEC countries will reduce their output by 600,000 barrels. 

