OPEC calls Azerbaijan 'key stakeholder' with which it helt unique relations

Azerbaijan is one of key partners with unique and robust relations, OPEC said in an article ‘OPEC and Azerbaijan: a strong and enduring partnership’

"Through its 59 years of existence, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has continuously strived to develop constructive dialogues and solid diplomatic ties with various stakeholders in the oil industry, particularly with non-OPEC producers and consumers. Azerbaijan — being one of the oldest producers of this valuable commodity — was without a doubt one of those key stakeholders, with which OPEC has held unique and robust relations regardless of the changing and complex nature of the oil sector," the article said.

According to the article, Azerbaijan graciously hosted the 13th Meeting of the JMMC in its capital city of Baku, the cradle of the oil industry.

The meeting was extremely productive and results orientated, reflecting fruitful deliberations with multiple outcomes, which heartened the global oil market: ‘All told, this was a highly positive meeting, reflecting improved sentiment in the market; a renewed commitment and resolve by all participating countries to sustained market stability; an expanded membership of the JMMC; and policy formation guided by common-sense and practicality. Once again, the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ partnership has delivered. All participants left Baku reinvigorated and confident that they are on the right track’.