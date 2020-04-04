OPEC+ discusses to postpone emergency meeting

The meeting of OPEC and allied oil producers that scheduled on Monday may take place on April 8 or April 9, Report says, citing the Reuters.

"Maybe we'll reschedule it for Thursday. But this is not yet certain, " said one of the interlocutors. Another confirmed that April 6 is no longer the final date. The organization does not reveal the reasons for the possible transfer. However, OPEC countries are working to attract as many countries as possible to the consultations besides the United States.

Saudi Arabia offered to call a meeting of OPEC+ in a video format to discuss possible solutions to the oil market. The wire for this was the high-level talks between Riyadh and Washington. Russia also supported the idea of joint actions to reduce oil production to stabilize the market. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, countries can cut at least 10 million barrels per day from the level of the first quarter of 2020.