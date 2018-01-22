 Top
    Close photo mode

    OPEC+ deal terms may change

    Currently, volume of global oil reserves more by 120 mln barrels

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new type of deal may be applied after 2018 instead of extension of the current OPEC+ agreement.

    Report informs referring to the Investing.ru, Oman oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi said.

    The minister said that global oil reserves will be less than today to late this year. We need to know whether the deal will be extended or a new one will be signed until this period. I am in favor of a new type of deal.

    "I remember a few years ago we were talking about a freeze. These are the ideas we will be talking about in Vienna in November. It must be agreed by the participants", al-Rumhi said.

    Notably, S. Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih said at yesterday's meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ in Oman that current global oil reserves exceeds average of the last 5 years by 120 mln barrels. Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said the OPEC countries should continue to be responsible.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi