OPEC countries increase output in September

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC countries fulfilled commitment by 121% with an increase of 0.15 million barrels per day to 32.78 million barrels, the International Energy Agency said Friday, Report informs.

Notably, the OPEC countries agreed to reduce the daily oil output by 1.8 mln barrels at the Vienna meeting in 2016. Since early 2017, the agreement has been extended two times.

On June 23, OPEC+ countries agreed not to fulfill the agreement. As Saudi Arabian and Russian oil ministers say this will mean an increase in daily output by 1 million barrels.