OPEC+ announces country levels of oil output reduction - TABLE

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC members will cut oil output by 3.04% instead of planned 2.5% in the first half of 2019, S&P Global Platts announced referring to sources in OPEC, Report informs.

    According to the document, Russia is to reduce the output by 230,000 barrels per day to 11.191 million barrels. Saudi Arabia promised to cut the output by 322,000 barrels to 10.311 million barrels, Iraq by 141,000 barrels to 4.512 million barrels, UAE by 96,000 barrels to 3.072 million barrels and Kuwait by 85,000 barrels to 2.724 million barrels.

    Nigeria will cut the output by 53,000 barrels to 1.685 million barrels. Iran, Libya and Venezuela got chance not to reduce the output.

    Among the non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan and Oman will account for the bigger reduction. These countries will reduce the output by 2.5% compared to September and October. Azerbaijan’s obligation is to cut the output by 20,000 barrels to 776,000 barrels, Oman by 25,000 barrels to 970,000 barrels.

    Reduction of output for most countries will be calculated starting from the level of October 2018. Therefore, Kuwait and Azerbaijan (calculation starts from September), and Kazakhstan (from November), are excluded.

    OPEC countries (million barrels per day)

    Country Level of beginning Decline New indicator
    Algeria 1.057 0.032 1.025
    Angola 1.528 0.047 1.481
    Congo 0.325 0.010 0.315
    Ecuador 0.524 0.016 0.508
    Ecuadorian Guinea 0.127 0.004 0.123
    Gabon 0.187 0.006 0.181
    Iraq 4.653 0.141 4.512
    Kuwait 2.809 0.085 2.724
    Nigeria 1.738 0.053 1.685
    Saudi Arabia 10.633 0.322 10.311
    UAE 3.168 0.096 3.072
    Total 26.749 0.812 25.937
    Non-OPEC countries (million barrels per day)
    Country Level of beginning Decline New indicator
    Azerbaijan 0.796 0.020 0.776
    Bahrain 0.227 0.005 0.222
    Brunei 0.131 0.003 0.128
    Kazakhstan 1.900 0.040 1.860
    Malaysia 0.627 0.015 0.612
    Mexico 2.017 0.040 1.977
    Oman 0.995 0.025 0.970
    Russia 11.421 0.230 11.191
    Sudan 0.074 0.002 0.072
    South Sudan 0.132 0.003 0.129
    Total 18.320 0.383 17.937
