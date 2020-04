Azerbaijan was invited to the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which will be held on April 6 in the video conference format to stabilize the oil market, Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy.

Ministers of all non-OPEC countries are planned to attend the meeting and discuss the new ‘Declaration of Cooperation.’

The meeting will be held upon the call of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after talks mediated by US President Donald Trump.