One more route to transport Azerbaijani oil included in list of EU’s perspective projects - EXCLUSIVE

The project of construction of the Brody (Ukraine) -Plotsk 'Adamova Zastava' (Poland) pipeline was included in the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI), which are implemented for improvement of transborder energy infrastructure of the EU one more time, Director General of the Sarmatia International Pipeline Company Sergei Skripka told Report.

According to him, the final list will be approved at the European Parliament in early 2020.

The authorized capital of the Sarmatia International Pipeline Company, which was decided in summer 2019 to be increased by EUR 320,000 currently makes up EUR 6.2 million.

Main consumers of oil to be transported within the project worth EUR 360 million will be Poland and Germany. Sarmatia’s main activity is to transport energy carriers of the Caspian region to Europe.

Shareholders of Sarmatia, which was established by Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta and Polish PERN Przyjazn companies on July 12, 2004, are SOCAR (25.32%), Georgia Oil and Gas Corporation Ltd” (16.09%), “Ukrtransnafta” (28.79%), Poland’s “Przedsiebiorstwo Eksploatacji Rurociagow Naftowych Przyjazn S.A.” (28.79%), Lithuania’s “AB Klaipedos Nafta” (1%).