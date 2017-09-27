One more oil well put into operation in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Construction and repair of hydrotechnical facilities and activities to improve infrastructure, pits and platforms successfully continue in oil and gas fields operated by "Azneft" PU of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, SOCAR has stated.

It was reported that as a result of repair works carried out on the trestle No. 618 exploited by Narimanov Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) at "Sangachal Deniz-Duvanny Deniz-Khara Zyrya" field, the well No 717 was returned to operation from the inactive fund.

The well has been put into operation from the VII horizon of productive layer sediments by gasification method, received to the exploitation fund with production of daily 15 tons of oil and 1800 cubic meters of gas from 4686-4669 meters interval.

Notably, at present, 3 wells are being developed on the trestle No. 618.

37 tons of oil and 7400 cubic meters of gas are extracted from the wells per day.