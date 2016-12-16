 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oilman died as a result of collapse was buried - PHOTO

    Funeral ceremony was attended by SOCAR officials, public community representatives

    Hajigabul. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ An oilman found dead after pier collapse accident in the Caspian Sea, Ilham Alihuseyn Gafarov was buried today,

    Report informs, a resident of Alat settlement, Baku city Ilham Alihuseyn Gafarov, born in 1958, who worked as a commodity operator at the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 was buried in Atbulag village cemetery of Hajigabul region.

    The funeral ceremony was attended by SOCAR officials, public community representatives. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi