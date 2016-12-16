Oilman died as a result of collapse was buried - PHOTO

Hajigabul. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ An oilman found dead after pier collapse accident in the Caspian Sea, Ilham Alihuseyn Gafarov was buried today,

Report informs, a resident of Alat settlement, Baku city Ilham Alihuseyn Gafarov, born in 1958, who worked as a commodity operator at the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 was buried in Atbulag village cemetery of Hajigabul region.

The funeral ceremony was attended by SOCAR officials, public community representatives.