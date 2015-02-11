 Top
    Oil prices went down again

    Price for Brent crude now comes to 56 USD per barrel

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 10, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went down by 5,68% or 2,84 USD and amounted to 50,02 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil fell in the world markets. So, price for this crude decreased by 3,38% or 1,91 USD and amounted to 56,43 USD.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 57 USD per barrel. 

