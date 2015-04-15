 Top
    Oil prices up to 60 USD per barrel

    WTI crude oil nearly makes 53,3 USD/ barrel

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 14, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 2,59% or 1,38 USD and amounted to 53,29 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil increased in the world markets. So, price for this crudeup by 1,04% or 0,62 USD and made 59,77 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 61 USD per barrel. 

