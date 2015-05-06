Oil prices increased in world markets

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 2,50% or 1,47USD and amounted to 60,40 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil increased in the world markets. So, price for this crude up by 1,61% or 1,07 USD and made 67,52 USD per barrel as yesterday.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 69 USD per barrel.