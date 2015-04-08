Oil prices continue to increase in world markets

Baku.8 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 7, in the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 3,41% or 1,84 USD and amounted to 53,98 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil increased in the world markets. So, price for this crude up by 1,66% or 0,98 USD and made 59,10 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 62 USD per barrel.