Oil prices increased in world markets

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 1,13% or 1,95 USD and amounted to 59,13 USD.

Report informs, a positive change is observed in price for Brent crude oil at stock markets. So, price for this crude up by 2,06% or 1,28 USD and made 63,31 USD per barrel.

According to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to make 66 USD per barrel.