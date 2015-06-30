 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil price decreased by 2% in world markets

    Brent crude oil price decreased to 62 USD/barrel

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the world market, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 2,18% or 1,30 USD and amounted to 58,33 USD.

    Report informs, a negative change is observed in price for Brent crude oil at stock markets. So, price for this crude down by 1,98% or 1,25 USD and made 62,01 USD per barrel.

    According to the forecasts, if crude oil price remains stable, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 67 USD per barrel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi