Oil drop again in world markets

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by 5,24% or 2,56 dollars and made 48,87 dollars per barrel in the world market.

Report informs, decrease in Brent crude oil also observed. Thus, Brent decreased by 2,78 dollars or by 4,93% and made 56,41 dollars per barrel.

According to the forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains at the current situation by the end of the year, for 2015 average oil price is expected to be 56 dollars per barrel.