Oil companies dismissed more than 100 thousand employees in connection with the fall in oil prices

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Oil companies fired for more than 100 thousand around the world in connection with a sharp decline in oil prices, Report informs citing TASS.

CEO of the American recruiting company Swift Worldwide Resources Tobias Reid said to the agency Bloomberg, the bulk of layoffs accounted for US oil sector and mainly affects projects for shale oil.

In addition the reduction affected a number of major projects in Scotland, Australia and Brazil.

Employees of the oil industry faced with uncertainty.In the past seven years experienced a labor shortage in the sector, and now we first see its excess.Currently, companies almost not hire new employees, the agency quotes Reid.