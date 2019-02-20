EU Commissioner: Joint declaration on SGC 'important step for further diversification of energy sources in Europe'

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "This is an an important step for the further diversification of energy sources and routes in Europe," EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger said commenting on the signing of the joint declaration of the Fifth ministerial session as part of the SGC Advisory Council.

"This is an important step for the further diversification of energy sources and routes in Europe. The partners should make best use of the new infrastructure and envisage to at least double its capacity as soon as possible," he said.