Alexander Novak: Oil demand to soar in second half of 2017

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of the OPEC+ agreement forecasting 2 mln bpd increase in demand for oil in the second half of 2017.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee today.

"We expect oil demand to increase by 2 mln bpd compared with the first half of the year”, he said.

He added that OPEC+ participants should develop a strategy for period after March 2018.

Notably, at today's meeting in Vienna, oil extraction in Nigeria and Libya that exempted from OPEC+ agreement will be discussed.

Nigerian oil minister said that they could join the OPEC+ agreement today.