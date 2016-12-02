Non-OPEC countries plan to reduce daily oil production by 600 thousand barrels

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and 3 non-OPEC countries expected to reducedaily oil production by 591 thousand barrels/day. Report informs citing the Forexpf.ruamong the non-OPEC countries mostly the production will be reduced in Russia (300 million barrels). Official Moscow said production will be reduced gradually until the end of the first half of 2017.Oman will reduce production by 45 thousand barrels / day, Mexico, 215 thousand barrels/day. Azerbaijan also expected to reduce production by 31 thousand barrels per day in 2017, or 3.7%.

Kazakhstan's newly commissioned "Kashagan" field not expected to reduce production due to the beginning of oil exports. According to the Norwegian oil and gas research company "Rystad Energy" Kazakhstan is expected to increase production by 174 thousand barrels / day or 12.5% and reach 1.56 mln barrels/day in 2017.

Also, Brazil plans to increase production by 148 thousand barrels/day or 6% and reach 2.6 mln barrels/day. Norway has no plans to reduce production. According to "Rystad Energy" the production in Norway is expected to decline by 43 thousand barrels/day or 2,7% and make 1.57 mln barrels / day.

Notably, non-OPEC countries will meet in Doha (Qatar) on December 9. Azerbaijan also expected to attend the meeting.