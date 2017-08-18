New well put into operation at 'Oil Rocks' field

© Report.az

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Well No. 2621 in fixed offshore platform No. 620A in the "Oil Rocks" field was commissioned after drilling.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the well drilled to the Fasile lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by gas-lift method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 12 tons from 1436-1430 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union.