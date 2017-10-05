New well put into operation at "Bulla-Deniz" field

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ High debit well No 123 in "Bulla-Deniz" field has been put into operation.

Report informs citing the "Azneft" Production Union (PU), successful work has been carried out to put the well into operation at the "Bulla-Deniz" field platform No 122, which is ready for operation at the depth of 6,097-6,057 meters in the VIII horizon.

As a result of test works, development of well started with high gas and condensate extraction.

General Director of "Azneft" PU Dashgin Iskandarov said this is of great importance: "I am convinced that we will achieve greater success in the future”.