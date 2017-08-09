New well put into operation at 'Oil Rocks' field

© Report.az

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Well No. 2623 in pier platform No.620A in the "Oil Rocks" field was commissioned after drilling.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to information, the well drilled to the Girmeki ustu lay destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, oil produced by fountain extraction method, received to the exploitation fund with oil production of daily 13 tons from 1749-1745 meters interval.

Notably, the well was drilled by the order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union (PU).