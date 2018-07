Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Works on commissioning of the well No 113, drilled from the base No 112 of field "Chilov" by Complex Drilling Works Trust of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have completed successfully.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the well was drilled to a producing formation Gala 3 with an interval 1243-1237 meters.

Daily production will be accepted in the amount of 50 tons of oil, 4,000 cubic meters of gas.