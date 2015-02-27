New well drilled at the "Garadag" gas storage, Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) completed the drilling of the well No.483 at "Garadag" gas storage in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the company, due to the order of the Office of Gas Storage Exploitation, the well drilled by the Complex Drilling Operations Company at VIIA horizon to be used for gas injection at the spring-summer season.

100 thousand cubic meters of gas expected to be injected to the well No. 483 per day.