President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on the appointment of Azneft PU Director General Dashgin Iskenderov as SOCAR Vice President for Oil and Gas Transportation and Gas Facilities, Report informs.

"On behalf of the staff, we express our gratitude to the President for this great confidence and wish Dashgin Iskenderov great success in his new position," Azneft PU said in a statement.