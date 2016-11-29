New platform will be installed in "Guneshli" field

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the new platform No 7A in "Guneshli" field planned.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the general contractor of the new platform is "Neftqaztikinti" Trust within the project by Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute of the company.

The platform intended for drilling of 10 gas-condensate wells will be installed at the depth of 146 meters and connect to deep sea platform No.7 by two bridges. New platform with industrial and residential areas will be provided with the most modern drilling equipment, cranes, automated fire extinguishing system, cutting oil and gas pipelines remote control valves, high-pressure gas separation and measurement systems, biological treatment plant, mooring grounds, as well as other necessary equipment. No. 7 platform, as measured by gas and condensate separation system will be transferred to the relevant technological lines. Gas and condensate from separation system will be measured and sent to technological lines on the platform. In addition, oil and gas, water and cable lines will be connected to the platform No.7. The total area of platform will be 5 980 square meters, height - 151 meters and weight of 9 350 tons. 10 main and 10 auxiliary piles will be at the depth of 120 meters. Construction works have already started. Environmental and labor protection ensured in accordance with all modern standards and requirements.

Each of the wells will produce 350,000 cubic meters of gas and 10 tons of condensate per day.The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft" Production Union of SOCAR.