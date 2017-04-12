New platform for "Bulla-Deniz" field under construction

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of fixed offshore platform No.12 for "Bulla-Deniz" field by order of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has started.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, general contractor of the new platform is "Neftqaztikinti" Trust within the project by Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute.

The foundation where 5 wells planned to be drilled will be located at the depth of 30 meters which will be constructed on 5 support blocks.

The foundation of industrial and residential areas will be equipped with the most modern drilling equipment, 1 helipad, 2 private playgrounds, 2 mooring site, 1 domestic unit, as well as other necessary equipment. On platform with total total area of 4890 square meters 1 turret postamentand 2 pedestrian bridges will be installed.Currently, metal constructions required for construction of the base are being prepared. Works are underway in 3 support blocks and 11 out of the 21 metal plates. Construction works carried out in accordance with modern requirements in terms of security and safety.

Daily 2.5 mln cubic meters of gas and 500 tons of condensate expected to be extracted from fixed offshore platform No.12.

Bakı. 12 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Azərbaycan Dövlət Neft Şirkətinin (SOCAR) “Azneft” İstehsalat Birliyinin sifarişi əsasında “Bulla-dəniz” yatağı üçün yeni 12 saylı stasionar dəniz özülünün tikintisinə başlanılıb.

“Report” SOCAR-a istinadən xəbər verir ki, “Neftqazelmitədqiqatlayihə” İnstitutunun layihəsi əsasında inşa olunan obyektin baş podratçısı “Neftqaztikinti” Trestidir.

5 istismar quyusunun qazılması üçün nəzərdə tutulan özül dənizin 30 metr dərinliyində yerləşdiriləcək və 5 dayaq blokunun üzərində yığılacaq. İstehsalat və yaşayış sahələrindən ibarət özül ən müasir qazma avadanlığı, 1 helikopter meydançası, 2 minik meydançası, 2 yanalma meydançası, 1 ədəd məişət bloku, eləcə də digər zəruri avadanlıqla təchiz ediləcək. Ümumi sahəsi 4890 kvadratmetr olacaq özüldə 1 ədəd qülləaltı postament, 2 piyada körpüsü də inşa olunacaq. Hazırda özülün tikintisi üçün tələb olunan metal konstruksiyaların hazırlanmasına başlanılıb. 3 dayaq blokunda və 21 metal lövhədən 11-ndə işlər davam etdirilir. Tikinti işləri təhlükəsizlik və əməyin mühafizəsi ilə bağlı müasir tələblərə uyğun həyata keçirilir.

12 saylı stasionar dəniz özülündən qazılacaq quyulardan ümumilikdə gündəlik 2,5 mln. kubmetr qaz və 500 ton kondensat hasil olunacağı gözlənilir.