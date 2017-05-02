New platform built for Darwin Bank oil field

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of fixed offshore platform No. 730 for Darwin Bank oil field by the order of the "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has started.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, upon the project “Oil Gas Scientifiс Research Project” Institute, the general contractor is the Oil and Gas Trust.

The drilling of 16 wells planned for the foundation will be collected on the jacket 6 and the sea at the depth of 8-8.5 meters.

The platform for 16 wells to be drilled in the future will be installed on 6 jackets. It will be placed at the depth of 8-8.5 meters. The total area of object will be 3 480 square meters. It will consist of industrial and residential areas, as well as 2 private playgrounds, 4 mooring sites and 1 intermediate section. Industrial and residential areas will be connected to each other by means of 2 pedestrian bridges. 3 134 tons of metal consumption planned for platform. Now, the preparation for the construction of the required steel structures for foundation has started.

At present, construction of jackets at Zig production area of "Oil and Gas" Trust is continuing.

Works done in accordance with all modern requirements for safety and labor protection.

Fixed offshore platform No. 730 expected to produce 1 600-2 000 tons of oil per day.