Azerbaijan to launch new hydroelectric power stations

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to launch soon the hydroelectric power plants "Balakan-2", "Oguz-1", "Oguz-2", "Oguz-3".

Report informs, Chairman of "Azerenergy" OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev told reporters.

E. Pirverdiyev noted that, the company in order to fulfill creditor obligations must be repaid by debtors: "We are indebted to someone, someone is in debt to us. In order to repay our debts, we have to get paid by the debtors."

"Due to the fact that we took loans in the currency, after the devaluation there is a big difference between the income and payments. Therefore, we asked the Ministry of Finance to resolve the issue. At present, discussions are underway in this regard", said the head of "Azerenergy".