New highly productive well launched at 'Umid' gas field

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ New highly productive gas condensate well No.14 has been launched at "Umid" field.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well, which drilling launched in March, 2015 in order to develop the field's gas-condensate reserves and approve hydrocarbon resources of the north-western part, was increased to 6 352 meters in depth and VII horizon of productive layer. Perforations conducted at the interval of 6 317-6 282 meters and the well put into operation with daily production of 600 000 cubic meters of gas and 100 tons of condensate. The production will be increased in the next days in stages and the well to operate in optimal regime. Daily 1 mln cubic meters of gas and 150 tons of condensate will be produced: "This positive result allows us installation of new platforms and full-scale development to process northwestern part of the field.

Notably, 750 000 cubic meters of gas and 230 tons of condensate is daily produced from two wells in the "Umid" field, No.10 and 12.

"Umid" gas condensate field was discovered by SOCAR in 2010. This field is the first field discovered by SOCAR in the years of independence. According to preliminary data, hydrocarbon reserves of the "Umid" field is 200 bln cubic meters of gas and 40 mln tons of condensate.