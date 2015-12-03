New foundation built in 'Western Absheron' field

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ On request of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), "Oil and Gas" Trust "Azneft" Production Union, offshore stationary platform No 10 in "Western Absheron" field is under construction.Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, the foundation '' oil and gas '' is being constructed under the project of the Institute.

Platform wells will be drilled at sea depth of 13.5 meters is expected to produce a total of 70 tons of oil per day.