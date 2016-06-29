SOCAR's joint venture meets a new director general

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Alp Togay Kurum has been appointed Director General of 'SOCAR-KBR' JSC.

Report informs citing Fortune Turkey, A.T.Kurum has been working at KBR company for 10 years.

The new head of the organization said while commenting the appointed that his aim is to achieve more successful projects together with the team.

Earlier, he worked in London as Work Development Activity Manager on Turkey and the Caspian Sea.

A.T.Kurum born in 1978 and studied at Hacettepe University and University of Findlay.

Notably, 'SOCAR-KBR LLC' has been selected as a contractor at March, 2016 in the framework of realization project of reconstruction and modernization project at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.

Houston-based 'SOCAR-KBR' is a joint venture, established by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the United States' KBR company.