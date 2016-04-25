New CEO for "SOCAR Turkey Energy" appointed

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Head of Investment Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Zaur Gahramanov was appointed the Director General of "SOCAR Turkey Energy" company, in accordance with today's decision of the Board of "SOCAR Turkey Energy". In this position, Z.Gahramanov has replace Kanan Yavuz, who has worked for CEO of Petkim Holding and SOCAR Turkey Energy since 2008 and dismissed from this post at his own request.

Report was told in the SOCAR Turkey Energy, Director of the Board of the company Vagif Aliyev thanked Kenan Yavuz for his activity in the company and wished success Z.Gahramanov in his new post: "Under the leadership of Kanan Yavuz, SOCAR Turkey has achieved important successes. During tenure as CEO, he has had a lot of support not only in expansion of investment scope in Turkey, but also in transformation of the company into a competitive player in Turkish energy sector. Kanan Yavuz continue membership on the board of the group of companies."

V.Aliyev reminded that Z.Gahramanov has held important positions in SOCAR over 8 years, successfully fulfilling commitments to strengthen the international position of the company, increasing its competitiveness: "I wish him success in his new position. I am confident that he will play a role in strengthening of SOCAR Turkey Energy and increasing of success in this sector of two brotherly countries."

Notably, Z.Gahramanov is an alumni of the Faculty of International Economic Relations Azerbaijan State Economy University, as well MBA from the University of Chicago Booth Scool of Business.

He began his career as a tax specialist in the company of KPMG, then has worked as auditor for Ernst & Young, legal and tax advisor, financial analyst to Statoil.

In 2008, beginning to work at SOCAR Trading, Z.Gahramanov in 2013 became the deputy head of the SOCAR Investment Department. He is currently also a member of Boards of SOCAR Energy Switzerland, TAP project and the football club "Neftchi".