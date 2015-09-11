Talks on 'Turkish stream' project suspended

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Talks on "Turkish stream" which would transport gas from Russia under the Black Sea to Europe via Turkey suspended. Report informs referring to the Turkish "Hurriyet" newspaper, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Sefa Sadik Aytekin said.

He noted that, due to the lack of progress in negotiations and discussions the project was frozen, "Discussions with Russia not moving forward. At this point, I see mutual distrust.

Russian side has put forward negotiations on price reduction between "BOTAS" and "Gazprom" as a precondition in "Turkish stream" project. We were thinking of it as a starting point. The Russian side had applied to the price reduction, without reservation, the position would have been more encouraging."

"Talks were suspended due to the lack of progress towards forming a government after the June parliamentary elections in Turkey.However, this does not mean that the parties will not sit down at the negotiating table.The parties have to meet again to untie the knot", said the official representative of the Ministry.