Natig Aliyev: 'Gas exporting countries have no mechanism to influence price'

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ 85% of world gas reserves accounts for the member countries of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at a briefing for reporters.

According to him now there are 13 permanent members of the organization and 6 observer countries including Azerbaijan: "You know, sometimes this organization compared with OPEC. But I think that this is not right. OPEC has great impact on oil price. But GECF still does not have a similar mechanism."

The minister said that in the first 9 months of this year, 900 thousand tons more than expected were produced. We have produced 900 thousand tons of oil more than planned and most of them accounted for "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields".