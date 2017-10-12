Natig Abbasov: 2018 will have special historic significance for Azerbaijan

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The decline in global oil prices hinders economic development of oil producing countries.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Natig Abbasov said at the Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

According to him, the fall in oil prices also affects long-term plans: "Despite the fall in oil prices in world market, historical achievements have been gained by means of oil. The Vienna Declaration signed earlier this year had a positive impact on growth of the world oil prices”.

He said that next year will have a special historical significance for Azerbaijan.