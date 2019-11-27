Mukhtar Babayev: Share of renewable energy in general energy consumption will reach 30%

Though Azerbaijan’s economy mostly relies on energy resources, attention is also paid to the development of alternative and renewable energy, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at an international conference on ‘Climate changes and role of Paris agreement in environment’, Report informs.

According to him, currently, the share of renewable energy in general energy consumption makes up 18%: "This figure is forecasted to reach 30% by 2030. We’ll witness implementation of large projects in this field."

The minister noted that enlargement of forestry and conduction of greening works are effective means for improvement of ecological situation, at the same time, reduction of impacts in connection with climate changes: "The ten-year National Forestry Program has been developed. Greening works are being conducted around the settlements, especially big cities and highways. I’m sure that we’ll continue to make contribution to waste reduction within our targets provided in the Paris Agreement."

Babayev said that there are the potential opportunities for fulfilment of commitments on Paris Agreement without having a negative impact on economic development of the countries: "It can be achieved through application of advanced technologies and approaches. We believe that developed countries should therefore faciliate the access of developing countries to green technology. Environmental protection is borderless. This is our common duty and any step taken for environmental protection will be our common success."