 Top
    Close photo mode

    Morgan Stanley reduces oil price forecast

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ As the oil market is supplied well, analysts at Morgan Stanley reduced forecast for oil price for 2019, Report informs citing Interfax.

    The analysts think that the price of Brent for the fourth quarter of this year will be $77.50 a barrel, compared with a prior projection of $85 a barrel, $80 a barrel in October-December 2019 (the forecast - $87).

    The first forecast on WTI crude oil was reduced from $70 a barrel to $68.5 a barrel, the second forecast from $80.5 a barrel to $71 a barrel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi