Over 15,000 jobs opened as part of 'Shah Deniz-2' and expansion of SCP project

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Process of acquiring land in Azerbaijan along the route of the pipeline as part of the expansion project of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) completed by 99.7%.Construction of the pipeline on the territory of Georgia began in June 2015. Report informs, an article of Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Natig Aliyev published in newspaper "The Republic" says.

The minister says that, Georgia continues construction of the 1st and 2nd compressor stations and installation of control and regulation of the pressure: "Welding work on the section of the pipeline length of 61 km have been completed and another 2 km of pipes placed along the section ahead of schedule. As part of "Shah Deniz-2" project and the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, construction work involved more than 15,000 persons. 85% of them are citizens of Azerbaijan."

N. Aliyev noted that, 20% of works on the TANAP project the total cost of which is 12 bln USD, has already completed:

"The project is on schedule. In general, 320 km of pipes laid in area stretching 450 km, welding work held on a stretch of 200 km.In 2016 it is planned to complete the welding work on a stretch of 1,000 km, ie 70% of the process. More than 1,600 kinds of modern equipment used on the territory. Turkey produces 80% of pipes China - 20%."

Concerning the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Energy Minister said that the project is on the list of the European Commission of 33 high-priority energy projects, representing a single interest.