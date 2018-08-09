Ministry of Energy and Caspian European Club create permanent working group

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has received a delegation of the Board of the Caspian European Club headed with the First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Telman Aliyev.

Report was told in the club, the meeting discussed the possibilities of expansion of the bilateral cooperation, an activity of the Caspian European Club, key aspects of development of the energy sphere of the country, and other issues of mutual interest.

Telman Aliyev thanked Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov for the attention and close cooperation with the Caspian European Club.

He expressed the hope that the bilateral cooperation would promote solution of problems in the energy field, and that the Caspian European Club, in turn, would make all efforts in regard to suggestions aimed at maintaining the momentum of active dialogue between the business and the Ministry.

The outcome of the meeting was an agreement on creation of the permanent working group which will be engaged in prompt discussion of all energy field related challenges, requests and proposals of the member-companies of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group.

The Caspian American Club (established on 24 December 2016) and Caspian Asian Club (26 January 2018) will be managed by the Members of the Board of the Caspian European Club for 2 years. All companies that join the Caspian European Club as members get an automatic membership within the Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and vice-versa.

His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club.