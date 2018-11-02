Mexico imports oil from US for first time in 10 years

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mexico's state oil company Pemex imported oil from the United States for the first time in 10 years, Report informs citing El Universal.

The publication notes referring to sources in the energy sector that the ship with 348 thousand barrels of light oil arrived at the Terminal Marítima Pajaritos.A total of at least four batches of light oil is to be delivered to Mexico in November.

Earlier, Pemex CEO Carlos Treviño Medina said that the country needs light crude, as its production by the company has fallen by 17% over the past six years due to a reduction in reserves.